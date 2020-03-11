Izabel Goulart shows in a good way in a bikini in Cannes – Who

+







Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)

Izabel Goulart he showed his good form in the poses in her bikini at the Cannes film festival. At the top of the Brazilian, who is currently in Paris, France, accompanied by the bridegroom, the keeper of the German Kevin Trappmodelito is good.

A part of beachwear, and signed by the designer Valentino, the short-up to 690 USD, which is about 2.900 real. In a good way, then the model is said that it keeps you in good shape through the adoption of healthy habits in diet and daily exercise by doing activities such as pilates, yoga and sit-ups.

During the carnival, and she explains her love for the country. “Living abroad is an option for the job. If I could, I lived in Brazil,” said Isabel.





