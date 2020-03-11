Izabel Goulart steals the show at the Venice com micro vestido white – Who

+







Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)

Day 2 of the Venice Film Festival, and a parade of stars on the red carpet. Once again, Izabel Goulart, the attention and the flashes of the check out at the premiere of Romewhat happened on the afternoon of Thursday (30).

She opted for a vestidão flowing decotadíssimo the day before, he went on the “less is more”. For the event, and it is a micro vestido was sleeves white long. The piece is, of course, focused on your body, macérrimo and they are still with the pernocas to the top of the Brazilian.

Like a parade, as the former angel of victoria’s Secret – she works for the brand, the lingerie campaigns-hands – in front of a crowd of photographers, who took him from all angles.

(For Video Course)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.