Jennifer Lopez celebrates its anniversary of dedication with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has all emotional with her anniversary in addition to Alex Rodriguez, because it is more in love than ever, and both shared a beautiful video in memory of this beautiful day.

Alex could not resist, he was the first to publish the emotional video, where the shows beautiful moments has passed next to her, and also the special moment when you propose to him.

A year ago on a beach in the Bahamas … I Was nervous, more than nervous that my whole career as a player, I got on my knees and I have a question … you said Yes,” wrote Alex.

Already a year after his commitment and Jennifer in an interview with Oprah, confessed, that to him no matter whether today or tomorrow, but when the time came.

So it was, as also The Diva from the Bronx he shared the same video, that your partner account Instagram add a nice message after the speech to his thousands of followers.

All the days with you, a thrilling and beautiful. The best is yet to come … and what is a dream of all and always will be … I love You, love,” wrote JLo in your publication.

The video with only 11 hours after the publication of more than 2 million reproductions and also the comments from friends, and of course his fans.

Very romantic! ¡Happy birthday to you, @jlo and @of AROD – congratulations, and long LIVE LOVE!”, he was one of the comments.

The love, then came the rumors started February 2017both of them tried to hide their relationship, but they ended up confirmándola.

Each of many years ago, of the 2004 to be exact, and debuts as a couple officially in may 2017at the MET Gala.

Without a doubt, this next wedding is the more thought in the world of the spectacle.