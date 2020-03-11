Jennifer Lopez has a new look noventero: the chunky highlights or rayitos in the hair

Leon Bennett via Getty Images



The fashion is cyclical. To remember from one moment to the other —and almost without it— we see ourselves deep into trends referred to in the last few decades. This relates not only to the clothes, the make-up and hairstyle.

In this sense, the 90 and an impressive return and is reflected in the way in which many celebrities estilizando your hair today.

This trend noventera you, as you picked up, her hair in funnymessy buns or with a big bolt, up, the dyeing technique, with the help of which you fill with light, his mane.

Instagram

In the last few years balayage was crowned, to show how the trend favorita, in the hair, the game between the various shades of “sun-kissed”.

However, the rayitos noventeros, also known as the chunky highlights, are under a comeback important.

Instagram

Do you remember Rachel Green Friends with this style?

For more than two decades after this highlights return and are ready to create the characteristic contrast between a dark floor and the blond streaks, well defined.

NBC Television/Getty Images



Jennifer Lopez is always one of the first celebrities who sees what in. Therefore, it is not surprising that the artists of ‘On the Floor’ is already the fashion of the 90s in his mane.

Instagram

JLo shared a photo of her new look had, in a tight chongo can chunky highlights you can see in their full glory.

Instagram

Chris Appleton, the hair artist trust the singer was responsible for bringing us on a journey through time with this new look of the artist, the skin is super good, and contrasts amazingly with her tanned.

This new look was meant to impact on the photo shoot for the new season World of Dance, where JLo and judge.

We hope, however, that the singer and dancer you choose to keep them longer.

Instagram

You may also like: