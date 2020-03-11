Jorge Drexler and his work with Shakira in an Interview, What is Done Is Done| shock.co

A few imaginarían the Uruguayan howl, as a wolf, while it exists, however, between 2008 and 2009, she worked at the hand by Shakira for her album wild. After the success of their albums Oral Fixation and Oral Fixation, Shakira sat on the task form to work on their sixth studio album and it was so I decided to contact the Uruguayan Jorge Drexler, working together in the creation of some of the letters of the hard disk.

According to Shakira, this was the first time he worked with other composers, their songs in German. The work of Drexler and Shak took a week in a recording Studio in The Bahamas, where the work of the Uruguayan was, above all, the translation of some of the compositions that Shakira was already in English. On the album She Wolf the means for Jorge to appear in three songs What is done is done, years of light and wolf.

Drexler for also worked Romathe Spanish version of the simple Gypsythrough this song, Drexler an ASCAP award won ” Best composition, pop/ballad. Drexler explained in the RPP message, “tur was a wonderful thing, I called, because he liked how you wrote, and that you never worked had no one in your texts in German and I was surprised. It was very nice to her, is a very responsible person“. To this day, Drexler worked with Shakira for the data carrier The Sun and on this occasion not only, he worked with the barranquillera, but also with Gustavo Cerati. For Drexler was an honor to work closely with the market leader for Soda Stereo in the songs Devotion and Your Mouth. For the ceremony ‘Person of the year for the Grammy in honor of Shakira’, Drexler a version of the song sang Devotion and since then, the two artists, a relationship based on respect and admiration.

To work together, hopefully, soon again, composition and music production. Along his career, Drexler winner of the prize Oscar for Best Original Song, 5 Latin Grammy awards, including the categories Song of the year and song of the year, a Goya Award for Best Song was, among other things.

