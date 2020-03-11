Katy Perry could invite Taylor Swift to your wedding

Then their emotional reconciliation Katy Perry could invite your wedding on Taylor Swift OMGApparently, his conflicts are now a thing of the past, and now the singer is considering to invite the most important celebrations of your life with his partner Orlando Bloom. According to a source in the portal ET the couple already be ready with the preparations, including the list of the guests, and apparently Taylor could be integrated in the last minute.

Nick Jonas is excited about Camila’s hair, and Shawn Mendes along

What we know so far, is that the couple could marry very soon, although no date denifida, which is likely this year. Katy already you organize the details, such as your dress. Of ciertoa this information, Taylor could celebrate, in addition to his new girlfriend in a few months. Some users even believe that, if it is present, could existing the possibility of cooperation.