Katy Perry gave a hint on the gender of your baby at a concert

A week ago Katy Perry he surprised everyone with her pregnancy with the premiere of his new theme “Never Worn White”where see was, your a little thick for the first time.
After the premiere of the video, the singer reportedly has her belly in different looks, and continued with their presentations.
Last Sunday, the singer had during the finals of the Fifa women’s Cricket T20 in Australia and there is the sex that you want to confessed that it was her baby.
While wearing a suit, pink, with sheath and a huge flower and played his song “Wide Awake”, the star said, expecting her child to be a girl.
“I hope it’s a girl!”, she said with a smile on his face, causing astonishment among those present.
The fans were looking for answers on the comment of a celebrity, showing that even I would like it to be a girl and so did the net.
- “Aww also I want to that girl”
- “This is what God wants, but healthy”
- “I share your feeling, would be a mini-Katy”
- “If it’s a girl and as beautiful as you!”
- “What do you think I want to love, but if it is a girl to die,”have
This is the first child of the singer and the second Orlando Bloomthere was a son named Flynn Christopher, a product of his previous relationship, the model Miranda Kerr has.
Grief
The artist went to share the happiest moment of life, one of the saddest in her life: she quit a sad news.
The same artist of “Roar”, shared the sadness that overwhelmed, to say goodbye after he, one of the most important people in your life, which is apparently a big inspiration for the actress, her grandmother, Ann, the life loses on Sunday, the 08. March, and did so by a touching letter in addition to the beautiful photos and videos.
I don ‘t know when a soul to enter, contact a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife “where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going of my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting, the conversation would probably include, “are sure you want to pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, to witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through, but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way, you will find that this incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G-strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know, everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥love it. ♠love it.