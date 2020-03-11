Katy Perry has revealed new details for his next musical project

Katy Perry is everywhere. In the last week we have learned that she is pregnant Orlando Bloom, has given new song ‘Never wears white’, a performance in Australia, and she has also given interviews.

In promoting the new single of Australia details about her new album told. What would be their fifth studio album is closer than we think.

Accordingly, had in the interview: “This year you will see many starts this summer, and I’m very upset with him. I’ve been working on it for two years and I don’t want too much pressure”

“I’ve just been kind of casually working on it for about two years and not putting pressure on myself because I put a lot of pressure on myself…” – @katyperry has a lot more music coming this year! 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/ocyAcKcD3j — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 9, 2020

In addition, it was confirmed that ‘Never Worn White’, are part of this set of songs, the start of this year in addition to your drive.

In the past year, Katy Perry was very admits intensively with their last album, Witness, and even that he was “clinically depressed”. Therefore, this album wants to tell, how you came, the time of joy is now.

In several interviews has told that maybe ‘Never Worn White’ is a song for the disco, but us the songs is moved, see here. Therefore, the last plate will be a lot more moves and is more and more of the Katy-to-date.

Of course, has confirmed that there are many songs inspired by Orlando Bloom, her fiance. The two have a wonderful time, even though they have had a shift in the wedding.

The singer and the actor want to enjoy a lot of their relationship and a new child Katy Perry has stated that, if the disk premiere and it is possible that you will have to wait a while for the tour to start. Is not six months of pregnancy, so that we know what the baby is or the hard drive comes before the if.