Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

With his partner Orlando Bloom with whom a relationship, since four years, the pop diva, 35 years old, sera’s mother for the first timegood news has also announced, at the end of the video clip is displayed, if vestida an outfit, long white of the belly.

It is a story that has announced, surprised with a the song “Never worn white” are you talking about that is now ready to get involved. “I would like to try it with you. No, I have never dressed in white, but I’m here tonight, because I really want to say, Yes, I do.”

For the singer Katy Perry is their first child, while it is for the actor Orlando Bloom, 43 years, is the second, since you already have a child of 9 years, Flynn, fruit of her marriage with model Miranda Kerr.

The artist and the actor announced their engagement andl Valentine’s day 2019after three years of relationship