Katy Perry lazará new single

The singer Katy Perry surprised this Monday their fans with a photo in your social networks to the casting of hand of a “look” very setentero announces on 16. October with his new single “Harleys in Hawaii”.

Clothed with a mono set of flowers and zebra print, and a headband over her famous blonde curls, the us displayed rise in one of these typical motorcycles.

“10.16.19” the only message along with the image, with a pink background and green palm trees, which are rounded to the insights in the seventies.

The singer is the same aesthetic that was presented in may, the past with “Never Really Over”the first single from their new album, and then in august with “Small-Talk”, in the topics taken up this pop sound, which led them to the star.

In the videos of the two songs, the star, he uses the style of “pin-up” – and pastel shades like orange, yellow and light blue is a tribute to the American music of this time.

Up to now, “Never Really Over” has more than 102 million views on YouTube and “Small Talk” with her little dog who wins 20 million visits.

Fans of Perry, as have Twitter trends in social networks “Harleys in Hawaii”, with at least 29 billion I like, only a few hours after its release.

This is a new topic of discussion in the past august is the failure of a jury in Los Angeles, USA, solved., to plagiarize the singer and her team pay 2.78 million dollars a rap song Christian for their successful theme of “Dark Horse”.

The artist pays 550 thousand dollars from the bag, and the rest of the amount is for his record company, Capitol Records, and other contributors.

The sum of money to compensate for the singer Marcus Gray, who under the alias Flame, he specialized in the rap of Christianity and denounced in 2014, Perry, as you have used your computer, the melody and fragments of his song “Joyful Noise”.

jb