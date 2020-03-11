Katy Perry wore two dresses with the symbols of the feminists for International women’s day at the end of cricket in Australia

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images



Katy Perry it is shown, as a whole, allies purple, while the women’s championship cricket in the International women’s day.

In one of his first live shows since you announced your pregnancy, Katy Perry the surprise of the participants sports event in Australia.

From the International Cricket (ICC) held the final of the women between the teams of India and Australia, in the framework of the International women’s day.

As a special guest for the show from music, Katy Perry they played two of their biggest hits, accompanied by a group of dancers.

Katy sang the theme Roar and Fireworkto be known hymns of empowerment they were very hand-in-hand with the sporting event.

For the presentation of the singers was led by the costumes, accompanied by a dozen dancers in relation to the party.

The dancer simulates the inside bates cricket decorated in purple and lilac colors, in connection with the movement by the equality at the international level.

Katy began with the presentation of the topic Roarwear a dress purple decorated with hearts, symbols of peace, and the Venus in pink and sleeve oversized.

Perry accompanied the look high boots in the color pink and the hair piled up in a queue to be high.

For the second part of the show, Katy in a mini dress in the color purple, without sleeves, with symbols of Venus as a decoration was.

While on the subject of Fireworka large group of girls, dressed in purple, joined Katy.

You can see the presentation in the video below.

Katy Perry surprised sing like never before, and keeping her cheerful personality intact during the show and the reactions on Twitter were not coming.

For some fans, the costumes of the dancers were not very clear…

They were cricket bats and the Katy Cats thought they were pregnancy tests

You have traumatized us with pregnancy @katyperry @ICC pic.twitter.com/cmDyGb6wtt — Emmanuelgrnt (@Emmanuelgrnt1) March 8, 2020

“They were thought bats cricket and the Katy Cats, they were signs of pregnancy. Has us watching! with the pregnancy”.

The idea that were, a pregnancy test is, in fact, you remained in the minds of many. And see you run to the rhythm of a verse of Nicki Minaj is really… epic.

Katy Perry running away from tampons because she’s pregnant and doesn ‘ t menstruate 😀 pic.twitter.com/XXOvmxoABZ — . (@likeathornrose) March 8, 2020

“Katy Perry’s on the run from the tampons, because she is now pregnant and no more periods”.

And of course, the fact that this moment…

Katy Perry-the Queen of funny costumes 2015 vs 2020 pic.twitter.com/lfKrqjtNfi — 🅷 | KP5 (@kp4pop) March 8, 2020

“Katy Perry, the Queen of costumes funny. 2015 vs. 2020”.

Still confused, your fans supported your presentation.

Katy Perry performing for #Inter-national womensday while 6 months pregnant, is the peak of divine feminine energy pic.twitter.com/8d9x4XoHIy — ᴋᴀʏʟᴇɪɢʜ (@kayleighcat) March 8, 2020

“Katy Perry’s action in the #DíaInternacionaldelaMujer the 6 months of pregnancy, the biggest and the divine female energy”.

What do you think of the show from Katy Perry?

