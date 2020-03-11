Keanu Reeves talks about alleged affair with Angelina Jolie

Keanu Reeves has laughed at rumors that he and Angelina Jolie could be the new couple in Hollywood.

According to the magazine, the star, and the spectacle that would be to work soon together on the movie, it approaches, in the name of the project.

The publication reports that the affair between the two of them, with the justification that they had learned, in the fall of 2017, when Angelina moved into a house in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, where she still lives with the mother of his English mother, Patricia Taylor. “Keanu is very close to his mother, and to visit all the time. It was, as soon as he met Angie. You have found out that it has a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

But this week, while promoting his new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – The Parabellum, and the Reporter Keanu asked about his romance with the ex of Brad Pitt, but he was not aware of the question:

“I-what?” I didn’t know… This is crazy,” he said, commenting on the recent obsession of the public and the tabloid press with him, and after his last few films.

“The positive is really great. It’s really, really special, such as (“Always on My Maybe’ and ‘John Wick-3’) were accepted.”, found.