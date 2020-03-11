Kendall Jenner refuses marriage proposal made in a Parking lot

10. March 2020 – 17:03
The sister of Kim Kardashian was approached in a car of the luxury class in a Parking lot in West Hollywood, as a young man to him and asked him for a photo
Kendall Jenner lived get a funny time, a proposal for a marriage in a Parking lot.
The top model was a in a car in the luxury class in a Parking lot in West Hollywood, when fan approached him and asked him for a photo.
Admirers took the opportunity to give him their admiration to Jenner, went on his knees and asked her, contrajera marriage with him.
The proposal surprised the boys, who behaved very friendly with the man, told him that I could not accept, because he didn’t even know your name, and also because it is in this moment in a relationship.
Witnesses say that the scene is very sympathetic and the sister Kim Kardashian in no time, rude was with the fan, and then it became known, called John, on the contrary, it caused the grace of their occurrence.
