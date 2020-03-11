Kim Kardashian baptizing his children in Armenia and take photos with fans | INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian led the baptism of their children North, Chicago, Saint and Ages West on Monday in the homeland of his ancestors. The Church wedding took place in Etchmiadzin, 20 kilometers from the capital Yerevan, where the main Christian Cathedral in the country.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

Wearing a skimpy dress color beige, entrepreneurs and leading Kardashian came in Etchmiadzin with her children and her sister Kourtney. Her husband, Kanye West, attended the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony Kim a few minutes devoted to take selfies with her fans who were present. It is the first time that the model of the visit to this country of the Southern Caucasus starting in 2015, when he traveled there on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

You may also like: Travis Scott allows you the rumors of his alleged infidelity on Kylie Jenner looks

In the social networks of the beautiful-famous picture, where he describes shared, what is historical and architectural place, this opportunity for their children, their religious beliefs: “Holy Etchmiadzin, one of the oldest Christian cathedrals in the world,” he wrote.

Until this event, North is the only daughter and the child was christened was of Kanye and Kim. Baptized in april 2015, when they traveled to Jerusalem, and found the ceremony of the girl in a Church of the TWELFTH century within the walls of the Old city.

Also read: Kylie Jenner, it seems that your daughter Stormi the insults in the video

This Tuesday Kim Kardashian to continue with his visit in Armenia and has set a date for the offering of a speech at the world Congress for information technologies. The ancestors of the paternal branch of the Kardashian family immigrated to the United States from Armenia , just to escape the persecutions of 1915-1917 that many historians and countries as a genocide.

Armenia was the first country in the world, adopted Christianity as the official religion, to the beginning of the fourth century.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgMS02-ZCy8(/embed)







It is noteworthy that Kim Kardashian said on Twitter that in the next two weeks, travels the country to consider the possibility of the creation of jobs for women, the about your company in the underwear and forming machine Skims.