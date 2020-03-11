LVMH and Rihanna, the Maison Fenty to make your new brand-luxury

After many months of rumors about this event, today is a conglomerate owners Dior, Louis Vuittonamong other things, – LVMH – announced that the singer and entrepreneur Rihanna premiere designer of her own fashion label called Maison Fenty a new luxury brand, which will be launched by the end of the month in France.

In a press release, the conglomerate LVMH the brand is announced to be presented this spring with the last name Rihanna. Also, the signature is developed Rihanna and “embodies the vision of the fashion singer” The company is with the creations ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

The CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault he said be proud of that “this signature, the light can see LVMH and I wish you great success”. In detail and was, thanks to their joint work Fenty Beauty – the company beauty-Riri – the CEO LVMH was also a great “spirit entrepreneurs“the singer for that lead to this brilliant bet.

The singer said in the official press release you create a new signature LVMH it means something very special for you and your team. “The Mr Arnault has me carte blanche on the artistic level, a fashion brand in the world of luxury. I am impatient that you he explained to our creations,”.

It is important to mention that Maison-Code of the first mode called brand to life by LVMH Chritian Lacroix in the year 1987. After Business of Fashionto create this signature Rihanna 30 million euro contributions “in kind” of the company has, which means that over 30 million us dollars of your time, name and what it represents, while the group LVMH, has a further 30 million euros in cash.

In addition, although Rihanna there he designed, among other things, for Fenty, Puma, the incredible creative work of the barbarense has high expectations, because your work in Fenty Beauty with topics such as integration and the empowerment of women were successful. What Rihanna has prepared? The soon know.