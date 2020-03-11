man is guilty, to harass and to threaten the singer

AP

United States Of America / 28.10.2019 17:02:32

A man, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to harass and send letters and e-mails threatening the old record company, the pop star Taylor Swift .

Prosecutors of the Federation in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a statement that the cards Eric Swarbrick (originating in Austin, Texas) to the record company Big Machine Label Group started in January 2018, and in which the defendant asked presented the managing Director of the company, Taylor Swift.

With time, the writing became more violent and threatening. In three cases, Swarbrick led Nashville for the delivery personally. Also, there were wandered through the offices.

Swarbrick a minimum of 40 letters and e-mails sent before you, were indicted and arrested in september 2018.

The defendant remains in custody, to it an existence in March for two positions. Each of them carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of 250,000 us dollars (four million 800 thousand dollars).

