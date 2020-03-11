Miley Cyrus cancels concert due to coronavirus

Australia.- The singer and actress, Miley Cyrusthen said his participation in the concert for the benefit of people, the fire forest in Australia.

Cyrus pointed to their participation in the eventwould be in Melbourne, because of the risk of infection of the coronavirus.

Note regarding use of the..Joker and the mask in Space Jam 2

Through their social networks, the artist apologized to his fans Australia and he promised to return to help more.

Australia: on the basis of recommendations of state authorities, local, state, Federal and international, including the center for control of diseases, to reduce the potential risks for the health in the response to the current crisis, the world health no longer have to travel to the show,” wrote the singer.

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to From for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Note regarding use of the..premieres Eiza-band “super heroes” with Vin Diesel

In compliance with the international media, the organizers decided to cancel eventthere Miley he was the star of the show.

Besides Mileyartists such as Lil Nas-X, The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine iban to participate event.

The concert he had a purpose, a donation for the restoration of the communities and wildlife that were damaged rooms, by the fire forestry registered Australia between september 2019 and January 2020.