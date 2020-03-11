Miley Cyrus, Chiara Ferragni, Madonna, Laura Pausini, the measures you have taken, the famous, against the coronavirus

The famous are also affected by the coronavirus

and many of them bring your contribution, in order to prevent the

contagion spread. So, for example, Laura PausiniTiziano Ferro-or Nek is

had the campaign ‘I’m home’ the awareness of their followers

of the importance, in these moments, especially in his country, Italy,

where steps in this direction have become more and more drastic.

On the other hand, the influencer Italian Chiara Ferragni and

man, Fedezare engaged successfully in a campaign that has already collected more

of to slow down three million euros in donations for the progress of the coronavirus.

In addition, Miley Cyrus has cancelled a concert in Australia

throw this message: “On the basis of the recommendations of the authorities

government local, state, Federal and international, including

The center for disease control, to reduce the potential risks for the

health in response to the current crisis in the global health, has decided not to

travel to Australia for the concert”.

Other that was also, together with this initiative Madonna,, the was interrupted in his concert in Paris and gave it back

the audience in the full amount of the inputs.

Another event that also was canceled

traditional dance of the Rose, the the Royal family in Monaco it is celebrated every year with

the arrival of spring. And in the crosshairs, there are many events, such as

for example, the Festival Coachellaa huge number of well-known and its celebration in the air.