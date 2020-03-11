Miley Cyrus is not active in the GP of Australia of the Covid-19

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on all of the cultural obligations in all corners of the globe. From South Korea to the United States, all the artists have cancelled his concerts among the precautions are not a lot of people gather in the same room. The last to cancel a public appearance Miley Cyrus was.

Miley Cyrus had planned a concert entirely in Australia by the world Cup GP enjoy celebrating this weekend. Tuesday, February 10 with more than a thousand cases of coronavirus in the United States and one hundred confirmed in Australia, Miley Cyrus decides not to move.

So what, in your social networks: “On the basis of recommendations from local, state, national and international authorities to a potential risk for health decrease in response to the current crisis, we will not travel to Australia, to the concert”.

She continued: “I Am very disappointed not to be able to be here, but I must do what is right, for the protection of the health and safety of my band, and my computer. I’m going to do a donation for the Australian victims of the fire. I am very sorry for me to the public in Australia, I’ll be back soon“.

