Only to claim the attention of Shakira in the #champeta challenge

The Colombian singer Shakira this Sunday, told in his stories about Instagram, videos #Champeta challenge.

There are young people from Australia, Peru, Barcelona, New York, Paraguay, and in these videos, a Nicaraguan, Julius Caesar Dolmus is.

Dolmus is 26 years old and had her video in their networks of TikTok, with the intention of publication was by many, where the #champeta calls for millions of videos.

In the slums of the Colombian Caribbean, the sound always champetabut this pace was, however, known to Shakira, what are the better business, the rest of the half-time break of the Super Bowl shows. Then the challenge began #champeta and his fans invites you to learn how to dance at this rate, and share videos with your best steps.

“I was very conscious for their appearance in the Super Bowl. Am a fan of Shakira, a girl, she is everything to me, and to see what is the challenge, I had to do it, ” he said.

Where and when did the challenge?

Was the last 9. February July, very early, he decided, the Champeta-Challenge.

He left his house located in The transit, Lionof course, his friends asked, to realize the to help him video of the the beach.

At 6:30 on.m. was dancing, it lasted an hour. “Not really, what I danced super well, but I did all the steps challenge“.

He returned home, and in your account TikTok two messages came. The first official Shakira you liked in your video. The second Shakira had said, the spirit of challenge.

I was thrilled. I couldn’t believe it. “Shakira, I love you, I grew up with your music, thanks for being a part of my life,” he replied.

Then receive messages from their friends began to Instagram and WhatsApp. “Everyone said to me that if you had already seen, Shakira, my video in his stories about Instagram, and I had in common. I immediately went to your account and there it was, ” he says.

Due to the excitement cried. “This is the best thing that’s happened to me. To this day, I’ll be in my heart, it feels good to choose so many videos of your favourite singers, I have no words “.