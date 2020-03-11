Pyramids, ships, helicopters, new places, the change in the weather in Fortnite

Since last night we know a lot more about the new season in Fortnite. What can we expect?

Two new trailers (3 and 4) showed us significantly more information about the upcoming season in Fortnite.

The attention of the players aroused, several of the elements in the third role, which have been confirmed and still in the same night.

What is from the third Trailer?

In the third Video we see, of course, a Yacht, maybe a kind of ship. It is also confirmed in another Trailer. The player at the bottom of the dopatrzyli the doors of the bunker, but also some Kronen, and Luke.

Finally, the most interesting part of this trailer, seems to be the pyramid, and the Variable weather, which you can see better below:

Of course, it would be Fortnite is a good message when it comes. The falling rain can change the Gameplay dynamic. Among the characters of the contour of the pyramid.

What is with 4 trailers?

The fourth Trailer, released today, night, opens to the rozświetleniu a mysterious place. The players quickly reached the information that it is one of the sites that already exist. However, it is changed.

Also thread the boat, which would appear to be confirmed – it is also likely a new location. Right on the mini-map visible, the mysterious entrance, which probably plays one of the main roles.

In the case of the change of lighting and playing with different fragments detected with the following provisions. One of the most interesting Threads, but the helicopter. Some time ago it was reported that an employee of Epic “want to fly around”.

As you can see, on a Fragment of the visible runway. This may mean that instead of the aircraft helicopter will appear. At this point, but this is unconfirmed.