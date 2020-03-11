Rihanna and Virgil Abloh as a new jury of the LVMH Prize

This price was promote in the year 2013, and to support designer and emerging brands for the redefinition of contemporary fashion and, up to now, the echo is excellent.

After the success of their various editions, the price LVMH created by the Foundation Louis Vuitton you and your seventh edition, with 9 finalists in the delivery, not promises by 2020 this prestigious award in fashion-pop-up, to disappoint a great result, with names like I’m Taking Koizumi, and Peter Do, among other things, the young talents from the fashion.

This award is characterized by the throw of the star-designer, you have re-defined the fashion and you turned around, to see, to the modern time. Jacquemus and Hood By Air are some of the examples before the eyes of the unusual result that this award has on the career of this young designer, with 300 thousand euro (341 thousand us dollars) as a prize.

LVMH announced the figures, form the jury for the seventh edition of the award, to see between which we Stella McCartney, Virgil Abloh the creative Director of Louis Vuitton, and an entrepreneur, fashion icon and singer Rihanna.

Also read: Rihanna launches Maison Fenty, her new luxury lifestyle brand.

This list of celebrities, of fashion combine to create a large jury made up of renowned designers such as Marc Jacobs, Nicolas Ghesquière and Jean-Paul Was.

As part of a tribute to the memory of the Imperial fashion, LVMH announced last year, to honor the history of more than 60 years Karl Lagerfeld you would have to recognize a price with his name designers promise the participants of the LVMH Prize will be awarded in addition to the winners of creditors to the price announced on the 5th of June of this year, in the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

See also: LVMH created the award in honor of Karl Lagerfeld.