Salma Hayek celebrate 8 years of marriage, and reveals a secret

On the 14th day of the month of February, Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault, will be fully ensured with the eight years of their marriage, and to Mexico that their relationship is still as strong as on the first day.

Salma said that is the secret to a happy marriage with a social life”, and spend a lot of time together at home. The actress said in the magazine Harper ‘ s Bazaar:

“I married the right man. This is probably the most important thing,” he said.

“We will support you in everything you do. We are very happy that the others aspired to. We don ‘T have a social life and a lot stronger, because I spend like some time together in the house, so you have plenty of time just for the both of us,” he says.