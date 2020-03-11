Selena Gomez and 4 celebrities and more, who have had problems with the kidneys

In the international day of kidneyknow , 5 celebrities, had problems with the kidneys.

The international day of the kidney is celebrated on the 12. March. In the United States reported that 37 million people face chronic kidney disease and millions more are living with illnesses.

Patients with type 1 diabetes and 10 to 40 percent of those with type 2 diabetes may be kidneys can experience failure.

Selena Gomez

The singer has been diagnosed patients with chronic you cancel the fact, the dates for the concerts and take a free time to focus on your health. In september 2017, on his official Instagram a kidney transplant received shows of his friend Francia Raisa.

Sarah Hyland

Known for her role Haley Dunphy in “Modern Family”, Sarah it is a large area, the community, the health of the kidney. After a renal dysplasia when I was a child, he received two transplants of kidney, the first of his father in 2012. If your body rejected this transplant, a second transplant in the year 2017 of his brother.

Halle Berry

The American actress and Oscar winner for her role in Monster’s BallWas diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 19 years Berry promoter for a healthy lifestyle, she says, that is “active and healthy” is an important component for the treatment of this type of diseases.

George Lopez

The American comedian suffered from a genetic disorder that caused kidney failure. The actor had to engage and his ex-wife Ann Serrano he was donated a kidney Lopez.

Melania Trump

The first lady, Melania Trumpa method in connection with the kidney, which was not revealed was. This led to some speculation about what could be the diseases of the kidneys, is not revealed, allegedly benign. It is said that could it be a type of tumor, name angiomiolipoma.