Selena Gomez reacts to the fans who want more, change the eyebrows

Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid or Selena Gomez are just a small selection celebrities that the trust in the famous Hung Vanngo for the make-up, before you go to an event. The expert helps to find each of your customers, of many trends, the look of beauty that favors you the most. For example, in the case of Selena, she has found out the trick with the always well made up a task is easy or the sound to bet that it is, to create the smoky eyes perfect. However, not everything has power, the pleasure of the ‘Selenators’ (how to call the fans of the singer), because these have long been calling for a Pro, shape your eyebrows in a different waya question about the Gomez has his opinion.



“Hung, through the love of God hear us, your eyebrows look bigger. Thinner would be much better”“His natural eyebrows thin are perfect”, “What is also a little darker?”… although many fans of Selena not want to change the way the Vanngo make-up of your eyebrows, the other comment has left in your nets professional asks to forget the technique that you have used till now.

Against all odds, taking into account all the suggestions that you will get the specialist on a daily basis on the celebrities the make-up, Hung those who wish to have answered, you change the thickness of the eyebrows, Gomez, and full of conviction: “I’m sorry love, you like it, the eyebrows are too thin. Kisses”. A form, confirming very polite, the eyebrows, the artist should be left as they are.



If you would have stayed with this answer is clear enough, Vanngo has wanted to consult Selena your opinion directly. “So, do you think I should start, your eyebrows too thin?”, she asked the make-up of the singer on their profiles onlinea tip, to which she responded: “No, no, no, I love my hair, I love my eyebrows, just like you are.”. Conclusion: the artist that you like their appearance, and look like this.