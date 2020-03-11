Selena Gomez reveals how her first kiss was, and it qualifies as the “worst” day of your life

The singer Selena Gomez after the visit in the program of the ex-American Idol, The Kelly Clarkson Showhe reveals at different times of his life never before.

The artist confessed that of Cole Sprouse in his great love, Platonic was in childhood. Therefore, not every day, lost the program in which he and his brother went on national television, Zack & Cody.

The years passed and Selena was asked to interpret the program in which you touched them, a scene of love. However, it was not very pleasant for the artist, because who had to was kiss, the brother of Cole, Dylan.

“It was my first kiss in front of the camera. I had one of the worst days of my life,” said the also actress, the defendant is your bad luck if you kiss her, his true “crush”. Even if he had remembered him as a funny story from your past.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7712tVaJvQ(/embed)

Selena Gomez connects with its past

In an interview with the “coach” program of The Voice, Selena also revealed that recently re-visit the house where he spent his childhood in Great Prairie, Texas.

“I go often only because it is nostalgic for me. I go every year. Grew up there, and it all started there. I was out the door and someone is there, almost never, there is no one. Boy was relaxed, it was as if nothing, because I was there”, – quotes the media the hedgehog.

The boy told him that had stored in his garage things that were her property. It was there where he remembered the story of his first kiss, because in the closet there was written, that was in love with Cole Sprouse.

