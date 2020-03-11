Taylor Swift responds to Scooter Braun and the haters, with the single “The Man”

The American singer Taylor Swift the video was on this day lyric their single “The Man”, a song that has a very strong message of the empowerment of women many of the fans loved it, and allegedly a response to his conflict with the producers could Scooter braun and his ex-record company Big Machine Records.

Taylor Swift expresses in his song how much would be appreciated if you would not be a man, because it criticised agree with the singer, hard, in public and in the press, many friends, a wife, the successful and by writing about your ex-relationships. What has been said by Taylor, several times hundreds of male artists write about their ex-girlfriends but they will not be judged, as will you.

In the same way, the work of Taylor Swift was an “overrated” for some of the haters; but Taylor expressed in his single “The Man” if you were a man, her success would be praised in the whole world, to detract from, rather than their work. And also a part of the song a lot sexism and machismo currently lives in the industry of music.

Taylor Swift has been after 2019 by Billboard as “artist of the decade”



Taylor Swift is everything done to your music

As in your song “The Man”, if Taylor were a man, would be a “man”, and that is because the singer seems to be winning the battle legally the rights to their old music.

We remember that your first six discs now include the producers, Scooter Braun who is faithful in the case of Swift; brown received the rights for the music of Taylor, after the purchase of the former record company of the singer, Big Machine Records.

Prior to this, Scooter had forbidden him to interpret Taylor new, these songs in public; what is the singer regrabaría with said their first of six floppy disks to possess them, quite; not, however, Swift has now made a hand that no one had expected, at the time of signing a contract Universal Music Publishing Group those, which retrieve now to help you Swift, as soon as your music in the hands of Scooter Braun.

“The Man” is perhaps the last single start Swift their seventh record, “Lover”, this is completely in your possession. The lyric video has reached more than 400 thousand of reproductions in the first hour of the premiere, to be expected, a million in a couple of hours.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbEekLA7J3Y(/embed)







