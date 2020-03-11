‘The Black widow’: Scarlett Johansson floral-print-beautiful cover of a magazine; Check it out!

‘The Black Widow“you will come to the theaters in the near future, and to promote his new Film, the actress Scarlett Johansson it was the highlight of the latest issue of the magazine EW.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson in the main role, the throw counts David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and O. T. Fagbenle.

The production is under the direction of Cate Shortlandfrom the script Jac Schaeffer.