The controversial (and successful) history of love by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

What happens next? Came a the wedding is super intimate and secret of 2008 only 40 guests from the luxury, as George Clooney or Chris Martin, in your apartment New York. And four years later, at the birth of his first daughter, Blue Ivy, in a time of Beyoncé released her fifth album, the namesake, with a message of **empowerment of women and sexuality.

Jay-Z explains why he is a friend of Kanye West

But one business failed 2015, the streaming platform Tidal the two were co-owners, was the prelude to the infidelity by Jay-Z , who stopped him confess nearly a year ago in an interview, very personal The New York Times. It is said that the music both served to you with the therapyto overcome the most difficult period in your personal life.

The result is that the hard drive was Lemonade for Beyoncé and 4:44 Jay-Z. In the first, the singer speaks, without censorship, betrayal, and even from the beloved of her husband. While in your case Jay-Z asks for forgiveness of infidelity. And, although the work was seen without penalty or glory, is more symbolic, to the extent that they were married, the number 4 as a name, since they were both born, a at this time, the two 4.april.