The daughter of Beyonce was awarded as a composer, your 7 years

Blue Ivy Carter is already following in the footsteps of his mother. With only 7 years of age, he received the Premier as a composer in the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards for his work in “Brown Skin Girl” from Beyoncé.

Officially the award is called to the composers of Ashford and Simpson, indicates that Blue credits shared with a whole team, in case you feel a little bad. SAINt JHN, WizKid and of course, Beyoncé, are also accredited in the track.

CNN adds that Blue only helped the song. They also added voices and they enjoy their success, just like his mother. “Brown Skin Girl”, in the Lion King: The poison in the Billboard Hot 100.

The talent in the music Department, all is not what Blue Ivy together with her proud mother. This tight binding could also be the reason that Beyoncé back to the composition. A source of the magazine, often his mother accompanied to the studio, where she is exposed to the entire creative process said.

“She is very naughty, has a lot of energy and knows what he wants,” said a source People. “Especially after the birth of the twins (Two years old), Sir, and Rumi, Beyoncé made sure that I could to embrace their new role as big sister. The have a very special connection!”

