The fun, challenge, Tik Tok, in the Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is to swap the clothes

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just to prove once again that they are a couple, not in love, but also great to wear. And the proof is in the countless videos to see where you nonsense and laugh. The last one that has come to us a lot Tik Tok to put since both cars are in motion, the last challenge in fashion, swap clothes. And the result is funny!

The social networks have led to the emergence of challenges that go viral and they invite people to perform, and share the result later in his social profiles. In this way, both anonymous and known to bind these challengesand JLo and Alex Rodriguez wanted to be a part of the latest fashion.









Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

(Instagram)



This is a challenge enough comedian, which consists of the following: two people exchange their clothes, while the song Nonstop Drake. The video must Tok with what their life span is only 15 seconds remain in Tik.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, former baseball Alex Rodriguez, the scruples of the implementation is not had this challenge

. The video, uploaded on the account of Tik Tok by the singer, and the stories of your Instagram, shows to write cumpliéndolo.

We can see how Alex of the recording with the phone in front of a mirror, while JLo was contonea to the rhythm of the music. She is wearing a dress, white wool and a pair of Hoop earrings gold-plated, while your partner is wearing a shirt soft and a kitchenette in the color blue.

A few seconds after the start of the recording to see how the roles were exchanged. Jennifer Lopez is the one who is subject to, a mobile phone, wearing the suit of Alex, while he was encased in the dress of his bride, and is moved (or at least trying to), as you. A video-super funny!













