The peculiar charm of Quentin Tarantino feet

They all suffer from a kind of fixation. It is the obsession with music, by cleaning the toilet bowl twice per day, for drinking coffee, still in the same place, or always on the same road at the same time.

We all like more than one thing at the expense of the other, and repeat many times in a given search, in a specific order, for a particular sentence. This lure is nearly stationary for the people.

The way they are brought in, as a rule, so wrong-headed, and very little with sex. The monthly statistics of the largest providers of online pornography, you have to prove that it is the search terms that are recurring, and that a search using the terms denoted in the way ” are the norm. Terms such as so, cartoon and overvieware the most common, but they are also engaged in the research, more specific, and most of the associated with the taste, especially as, for example, for terms such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Trek, Dragon Ball Z and The Gameetc.

Also, you can use it in this simple analysis, the fixation on certain elements and the proper removal of the delinquency as of the it the taste of the person called by any other person: (a, a singer, a painter or a writer, the muses(the).

The cult of the muses of goes back to the Classical antiquity (Greeks, in this case), in which the seven daughters Mnemósine (“Out of memory”), and that of Zeus were regarded as the authorities, to whom they were attributed, in order to inspire the ability, artistic creation, or scientific know-how.

The muses and the way they cause the most common, deadly, and above all, the artist, the inspiration and creation. Elmer racket, Andy Warhol, Marilyn Manson and Dita von Teese are just a few of the names that have a special taste: the taste of the feet. This is a part of the human body as a kind of muse and desire. And it is also the film’s Director, Quentin Tarantino is a big fan of the legs.

The foot fetish of the world, it is no secret, in fact, considered to be an “” image or a detail of the brand can be, it is the scene of the dance on shoes Pulp Fiction it was not obvious enough, it is the toe of Salma Hayek at the mouth of the world, in From Dusk Till Dawnno one can, of course, silence fail of the controversy,”I had my toes sucked by Quentin Tarantino“it’s going to be a student at the University of california, Berkeley, and Director. From the beginning of his work, the filmmaker of the faces of the most famous in the movie, the muses, uma Thurman, and Juliette Lewis worked with some of them, for example. The women, who praises the film, and of which he is nourished, the various interests, in particular, of aesthetics.

So, a quick trip to the career of the world, we will show you a few examples of the affinity between Quentin and his feet.

Mia (Uma Thurman) – Pulp Fiction

Melanie (Bridget Fonda) – Jackie Brown

Santanico Pandemonium (Salma Hayek) – From Dusk Till Dawn

Jungle Julia (Sydney Tamiia Poitier) – Death Proof

Kate Fuller (Juliette Lewis) – From Dusk Till Dawn

The Bride (Uma Thurman) – Kill Bill Vol. 1

Bridget von hammersmark (Diane Kruger)- Inglourious Basterds

Abernathy (Rosario Dawson) – Death Proof

The Bride (Uma Thurman) – Kill Bill Vol. 2

Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) & I (Margaret-Plan) – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood