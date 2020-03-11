The strange change of roles of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – ElSol.com.ar diary of Mendoza, Argentina

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez the pairs of most popular Hollywood and social networks have. To accompany, encourage you, respect and complement each other perfectly in addition to the family put together that you could acquire. Now the couple appeared in the social network Tik-Tok, and there they published a video that made quite a splash.

On your account of Instagram, the legend of the New York Yankees a video that he in addition to “Diva ” Bronx” in Tik Tok, the new social network of fashion and shows the couple in front of a mirror: published he’s wearing a bag, the shirt and the lens, and glued a white dress to the body.

Under the rhythm of “non-stop”, a theme that the rapper, Drake, J. Lo is dancing while your fiance take. But seconds later, the roles swap, and who’s going to dress as A-Rod is the artist, while your friend dances with the dress of your. In this way, the couple of the last challenge viral by the name of Flip the Switch occurred.

“Late in the night Tiktoks,” writes Rodriguez in the publication, the more than three million visualizations, and where he AROD13, the account has been opened, there. Several users found the material with comments politely to the couple.

In the last hours, in addition to this, the sports commentator that recalled a year ago he was obliged with JLo, and after two years of love. Recently announced that the exparejas of Lopez and Rodriguez, Marc Anthony and Cynthia Scurtis, are invited to the marriage, the two find in this year, the implementation of the good relations that bear between all of them.