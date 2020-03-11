This is what thinks Rihanna is the woman to be richer in music

According to the latest information shared Forbesthe American R&B, Rihannahas the woman richer within the music industry, against players, since the number one of the Madonna.

The singer, designer and business woman was honored, and, something rare, when E! News asked him what he meant, what was up with his answer: “it Is, as you would reward people for being rich or something. Is rare. I’ve never used it, but it is such a sweet honor, it is beautiful”.

Rihanna also appeared in the annual list America’s Richest Self-Made Womanin addition, the grade received is “10” in the category, since it is estimated that your net worth $600 million dollars.

The luck, RiRi not only comes from her career as a singer

A large part of his wealth comes from his career as a singer, but of an Alliance with the conglomerate of luxury LVMH Director: Bernard Arnault. His brand of make-up, Fenty Beautythe the was on the september 2017, Sephora and online, was a global success.

Only in the first few weeks, the went on sale, it is reported that Fenty Beauty was $100 million dollars in sales. Also, Forbes reported that Fenty Beauty, there was $570 million us-dollar profit in the last year. It is estimated that LVMH is the owner of 50%, while Rihanna is part of only 15%.

You think that this business increased anger, as Grand View Research, reported that within the sector of body care in America can continue to grow. In fact, it is estimated to increase until 2025 sales to $200 billion, while in 2016 to 130 billion were for $.

But that’s not all, the singer also created the Savage X Fenty, a brand of lingerie that the group of fashion-online-tech style Fashion Group. Also, do not forget that LVMH and Rihanna announced in may its new brand ready-to-wear, Fenty, which is also likely to be a success.