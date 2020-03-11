To see “well, you’re still the stars”

Salma Hayek has made it a point to congratulate, publicly, Antonio Banderas for the first appointment of his friend to the academy awards, published on Monday (13.May).

He is in the competition for the prize of the Best actor for his role as the protagonist in a drama The pain and the gloryfrom Pedro Almodovar.

The actress, who starred with Banderas in some of the six titles he shared a photo of the couple at the time that you have worked in Desperado in 1995, accompanied by a loving message from the artist.

“After 20 years, you know, it’s great to see how they grow, congratulations on your nomination at the Oscars,” he wrote. Check it out:

Antonio Banderas the dispute, the award for Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon A Time in Hollywood…), Adam Driver (The story of a marriage), Joaquin Phoenix (The jokerand Jonathan Pryce (The Two Worlds).

