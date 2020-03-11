Very intimate! The story of the mysterious woman that always accompanies Selena Gomez Are partners?

Selena Gomez is of the most important figures in the music industry has managed to win the hearts of their fans thanks to the extreme sincerity with which she has to leave, know have the most difficult problems to life.

Although they are very open with the audience about her life, the singer retains the moments in which you together with the people closest to you and mean so much to you, however, on this occasion, has decided to see, who in one of her best friends.

– In The News

With an unexpected release accompanied with the sentence: “with You till death”, Selena he was the face of the user by one of his accomplices, largest, Theresa Marie Mingus.

Theresa came to the life of the composer if the work began as an assistant, and from this time on, the development of a close friendship, and durable with time, more and more large.

Today, who is owner and designer of the brand of swimwear called “Krahs Swim is always his right hand at the moment,” and the actressas a good friend, took at the start of the new project, many of the beautiful things expressed about Mingus.

“I met Teresa years ago. We work together and we became the best of friends (…) she is beautiful, friendly and smart. I saw how has been able to realise their dreams. Wanted nothing more to see, to pursue and take to (…) I love You, and I’m very proud of you,” he said the ex-girl Disney.

In addition, the former he confessed that his girlfriend helped to see the world in a different way. “You taught me how to look at life in a playful manner, cozy and stimulating. You taught me how to be a woman, strong and brave,” he said.