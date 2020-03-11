VIDEO: Katy Perry, launches its new and tender video of Small Talk | Instagram

The new theme for the singer of the pop Katy Perryin the premieres this Friday, the artist shared his new version you tenderness is was placed.

For your new material, the artist accompanied by a sympathetic puppy the load in his arms.

The topic of the video, there developed a competition, dogs in the interpreter meets a boy and falls in love with him.

The topic of “Small Talk”, released as a single by Capitol Records on 9. august. Adam is to share in social networks, the on 6. august 2019.

The song was written by the same Katy in addition to Jacob Kasher, in addition to his producer Charlie Puth and Johan Carlsson from Carolina Liar.

“Small Talk” would be heard of the issue lately, from the singer after the recent scandals, he pointed to harassment.

The singer Katy Perry was to provide, with the help of a new charge, then sued, because the plagiarism of a song. The famous was the center of attention, then, that a model, with whom he worked, a video, suffered argue that the harassment by you and publish it to the social networks.

You know. After I met Katy, we sang to worship song “open the eyes of my heart She was cool and child. When other people were around she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed, but kept giving my all, as my ex what to busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It what is Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverted. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I what century over by her reps, not about discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple of interviews edited and they answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and down jobs I’ve ever done sets. Yay #teenage dream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on stay for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I ‘ m not helping her bs image another second. A publication of shared Joshkloss (@iamjoshkloss) the 11 Aug, 2019 10:46 PDT





Josh is a model, worked in the video Kloss Katy, “Teenage Dream” (2010). To be supported a big fan of the singer have been, before he turned to one of his victims. The model wrote a message calls for the singer in your account of Instagram.