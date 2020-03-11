What a great! Beyoncé celebrates her 38, with the photo of your twins

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
35


Organized in different galleries, the interpreter, “Crazy In Love“ told the story of photos, if dressed in the runner and Olympic athlete Florence-Griffith Joyneras well as the singer Tony Braxton.

florence-beyonce.jpg
Dressed as Florence Griffith-Joyner.

He also gave photos of your looks that have made in the course of the year, of what you speak, through his production and originality; this is the case, a dress with feathers that she wore during a charity-based event Where Art Can Occur, the organisation, through his mother, Tina Knowles.

vestido-beyonce.jpg
In one of his dresses more original.

As an extra gift, Beyoncé was published the photo of a sheet of the booklet contains a message for their fans, written in his own handwriting.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here