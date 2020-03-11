When you are driving a car and ensured Beyoncé will keep you stole

The accused faced charges for the illegal appropriation of a vehicle, concealment of identity and disability and a person arrested.

In Las Cruces (new Mexico, USA) Surena Henry, they tried the pop singer Beyoncé Knowles, after the police have been stolen, stop in this Saturday for a vehicle, according to local media.

According to the police report, the woman, 48 years old, said to have found the key to the interior of the vehicle, so she decided to take it, and takes it on a joyride.

The vehicle was stolen, the police arrest you. However, the accused followed to ignore the commands of the officers.

Once it was interrupted, in front of his apartment, refused to give their real name from the agent, and insisted that it was Beyoncé, so it was necessary to check their true identity with a fingerprint scanner.

Through this incident, Henry charges for the illegal appropriation of a vehicle, concealment of identity and disability and a person’s face arrested.

The alleged ‘Beyoncé’ has been arrested and laid in prison, in the County of Doña Ana.