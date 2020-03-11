You can filter the details of the wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom give the ‘Yes, I want to‘after 3 years of relationship. Their Dating is not without controversy, have your back-and-forthbut it seems that in the end, the couple has managed the stability and bring your relationship to the next level.

The couple sand promised, on the 14th of February and is also already full with the preparations for the link. According to a source reveals in the proximity of the actor to the magazine ‘People’, the wedding is the end of the year and the friends want it to be “intimate“.





The singer and the actor is contractually obliged to ‘wedding planner‘to ensure that everything is perfect, which promises to be one of the wedding of Hollywood this year. Nevertheless, according to this source, both of them are involved in the preparation of the link.

The pair met in the year 2016 but it was not until last year, when they public their relationship and they began to events together. This is the second marriage for the two is. Perry was married to actor Russell Brand who hard 14 months. Bloom, for his part, was married to the model Miranda Kerr while 3 years and have a son together.