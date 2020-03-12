Also, the Bunny gets the trailer of the Film, with Scarlett Johansson jokes about adolf Hitler – 17/09/2019 takes

Fox today released a new trailer for Jojo, Bunny, Comedy, Director: Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow from Marvel comics) at the time. It was not published, is a premiere for the film in Brazil.

In the real world, the interpreted current Waititi, and Adolf Hitler, but in a version that can be mixed, serves as the “imaginary friend” of the protagonist, as well As (novel, Griffin, Davis), for a 10-year-old boy, raised by a single mother (Ap) – the Germany of the nazi era.

Well, if it carried away, through the indoctrination of the Nazi period, when around you, always an ardent supporter of the system. Everything changes, however, when he learns that his mother, with a girl, the escape of a Jewish woman (Thomasin McKenzie), to help her persecution by the government.

The cast, as well As the real world also includes Sam Rockwell (the Three Ads For a crime), Rebel Wilson (The Perfect choice), Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) and Stephen Merchant (Boston).