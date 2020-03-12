And the target disappears from Fortnite”

Introduction to support developers with powerful Gameplay can help the success on a global scale. Especially if we are there with the name e-Sport potential. But if a game konsolowca and pecetowca bring, a Problem: how can you prevent people on the site, and those who played in a Set-mouse Plus keyboard is the same, and had the same chances to win?

The Team from Epic Games responsible Fortnite” at the time said that a good idea is the introduction of a system of guide would be the aim with the Controller. He pave had the advantage, which gives the game significantly precyzyjniejszej mouse. The Mediterranean, however, proved to be good, and the developers decided that it is time for you to pick up players.

The feature Legacy Control Look, in theory, had the Chance to, in practice, acted as illegal aimbotów. A part of the player took advantage of his disadvantages, an advantage over the competition. To support rather than inaccurate movement of the analog, allows the destruction of the opponent without special participation. Was fast enough to move the scope to stick it to the enemy. What is worse, in some cases, for the matter of Legacy Control Look you can opponents that are not in our direct field of view to track and hiding behind obstacles.

Epic Games explains that the one cannot exist in this Form, and goals in the game as kompletywnym. At the beginning of the month, the company reported that March 13 Legacy Control Look disappears with Fortnite”.

Even the Plan seemed to be behind the introduction of Legacy Control Look like the reasonable, but how this mechanism works, proved to be too controversial. No wonder that Epic refused at the end of this Instrument. However, it is worth noting that the amplifier disappearance of targets, though, and is accordingly limited, not to large-scale clashes.