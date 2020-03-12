Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughter was in surgery Today

Angelie Diamond he pointed out that International women’s day annually on 8. in Marchwith a text by the common with the Problem of time. They show the strength and courage of women, than it is to create, and your daughters, and the Actress he confessed that for the past few months have not been easy. Two of the girls, ZaharaThe 15-year-old, and Shiloh, 13, suffered from medical problems that forced him to do the operation.

“I have months, in the last few to get in and out of the engagement with my daughter [Zaharaand a few days ago, she saw her younger sister [Shiloh], to the Operation on her hip, said he did not say the reason why Zahara he was in surgery.

“You know that you face medical challenges and the struggle for survival is something we should be proud of us,” he says, in the hope that their words will serve as an example for other women.

At the end of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt further highlighted the way in to worry about how their daughters have helped with this phase in a less positive light. “I have seen my children take care of each other”.

It should be remembered that Angelina and Brad Pitt are parents to four other young people: Maddox, 18 years old, and People16, and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

Also Read: Angelina Diamond the first public appearance of the year 2020