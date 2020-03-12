Angelina Jolie takes the kids to the movies

The Original Mother! Angelina Jolie has decided to take the final on Monday (9) to hang with some of their children.

The actress has decided to spend the afternoon with the kids in the mall, and he was able to enjoy a movie with them.

She went to see the new film in the Star Wars universe and had so much fun at the side of the mother owl, the every time when you go to places with them.

One of the children, Angelina who was present was in Shiloh, who was on crutches after the Operation.

All black shoes, and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie was clicked by paparazzi when leaving the place and going in his car.

On her hands, she carried it in a pillow, as well as their daughters. Comfort the whole time!

Angelina Jolie reveals that the daughters have gone for the surgery

Brad Pitt, can you interpret “copy” of him? Understand!!!

Brad Pitt gets a message in support of the children after the Oscar

The fans still cheer for the reconciliation of Pitt and Jolie

Angelina Jolie is stories help to identify a child, fake news

Surgery

Angelina Jolie has shown, the time magazine, which recently went, Zahara and Shiloh, for the surgery.

“I have to go in the last couple of months in and out of the engagement with my daughter and a few days later, she saw her younger sister ‘go under the knife for hip replacement surgery,” said the actress, is not to say that the reason for the medical intervention.

“You have to face the medical challenges, and have to fight to survive and to heal, it is something to be proud of. I have seen my children taking care of each other. My daughter (Vivienne) picked up on the nurses, her sister, and helped the next time. I saw how everyone stopped to have my girls, all with such ease, and put one on the other, in the first place. Girls are often conditioned to think that they are only good if they are used to other, selfish, or wrong, if you always focus on your own needs and desires. My message to girls is: Keep on fighting”, completed.