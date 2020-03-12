Antológico album by Beyoncé

A look in the style of Queen Nefertiti, the diva of hip-hop and rythmn & blues Beyoncé was an excellent show, which in the edition of the Coachella festival. april 2018. The concert consisted of a large orchestra and guests, as you are suddenly in a documentary for streaming fans of this singer as the pinnacle in his career. This material has now led to a live album released as a digital download, containing 40 tracks with a sound quality that recording the perfect performance. The songs lead you through the career of Beyoncé, with the participation of her husband Jay-Z and her friends Michelle Williams and Kelly, is to say, the trio Destiny’s Child returns after almost two decades, to interpret hits like “lose my breath”, “Soldier” and “Say my name”. But on this album, all styles, and classic and new songs from this diva, who even have the luxury of mixing “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin, with their own music, the best rock, pop adopted and soul modern.