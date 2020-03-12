Bad Bunny dethroned Shakira set a new record for the latinos

Since Bad Bunny, she released her second studio album, on solo-Saturday, 29. February in the night, we confess to, we have not ceased to hear from you on repeat and we are not the only ones. YHLQMDLG (acronym for I’m doing, what I feel, and album name) made his debut on the second place on the Billboard 200.

The singer is determined to break all the records and according to the last reports of the Billboards, YHLQMDLG from Bad Bunny dethroned has officially Oral fixation, Vol. 1 of Shakira and Love, the fight is Mana, as the album is completely positioned in the Spanish language the best on your list.

In addition to this record in the Billboard charts, the album is also the biggest week in the streaming had a latin album. In local conditions, YHLQMDLG he is the #1 of the top albums of Latin as their first Studio album x100PRE and Oasis with their album, together with J. Balvin.

Last week, during his appearance in the show of Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny, a message against transphobia published in print when wearing a t-shirt, on the I read, “You killed Alexa, not a man with a rock” in terms of the feminicide Alexa scoter in Puerto Rico.

