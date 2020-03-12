Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera are a tribute to Kobe Bryant | Usa | USA | USA | nndc | Shows

The singers Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera gave a musical tribute to the late athlete and entrepreneur, us Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, during the public memorial service was on Monday in the city of Los Angeles (USA).

The ceremony took place at the Staples Center, the sports arena of the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant led a large part of his career, was surrounded by a combination of talk and musical performances, which began, as Beyoncé came onto the stage of red flowers, where the podium in the main.

“I’m here because I love Kobe”said the American artist, in front of the attending on call, “sing so loud that heard in the sky”.

Maybe in a suit jacket and pants, color mustard, the artist is a “medley” offered, arranged, slow and nostalgic songs “XO” and “Halo”.

After a painful speech of basketball legend, Michael Jordan, with his face wet from tears Bryant as a friend, someone who always had what is remembered, “warning” and as a father, he passed the word to the composer, and actress Alicia Keys.

On this occasion, the artist who sang, but he also played on the piano, the Sonata “moonlight Sonata” of Beethoven, the, Bryant had identified as her favorite music or classical music.

With his usual every wash and wear a jacket in purple, Alicia Keys ended up with gestures of gratitude, looked up, and he expressed his love to the widow, who sat in the audience, accompanied by her three daughters surviving.

The ceremony, which came to the conclusion, Christina Aguilera, he played a version of “Ave Maria” in Italian, is one of the five languages, the Kobe Bryant spoke fluently, besides English, Spanish, German and mandarin.

Other celebrities from the world of show business participated in the funeral to the public, between the Jennifer Lopez, the rapper Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West stressed.

The entrepreneur also took Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the exmodelo Gabrielle Union and accompanied him to her husband, ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade.

The exjugadores basketball Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’neal, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Rick Fox, LeBron James and more than a hundred stars of the American basketball also visited the site.

YOU CAN ALSO READ

● Son of Yehude Simon: my father was under pressure from Odebrecht

● Mon Laferte in the vineyard: “Is it a crime to Express your opinion?”

● Google Maps: how to share your location in real-time

● Sporting Cristal: so the first training with Roberto Mosquera was

● Lynx attacks her tamer in the circus show