Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera put music on the emotional funeral of Kobe Bryant | Today

26. January the world was shocked to learn that the helicopter in which they were traveling Kobe Bryant and your 13-year-old daughter, Ginnahad a car accident that cost you life. The samples, the sympathy was great, and a lot of celebrities are regretting what has happened in public.

Monday, 24 February, almost a month later, a public mourning ceremony was held in Staples Center, Los Angeles. Thousands of people have been approached to be her last farewell to the astro-basketball and tears have been shed, the faces so well-known as the Michael Jordan, Jennifer Lopez or his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

She was just the stand this morning, a request to the operator of the rescue helicopter allow the device to take off, in a climatic situation, as it is not advisable.

With a stage of red flowers, friends and family went to, to the console, to Kobe a few words, and his family are surrounded. And, as is so often the case with such events, there was also music.

Your favorite song

The first use of his talent was Beyoncé came to the stadium, with her husband, Jay-Z. Wore a suit the color of mustard and sang a medley XO and Halo but with a few precautions so slowly filled with the longing of the whole room.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songsso I would like to start, but I would also like to that all of us, and I would like to cantéis high enough that he can hear your love. Are you ready? I love you,” she said, to sing before you start.

Classical music

The music helped seal female in its entirety. Alicia Keys also the stage, but in your case, not for the interpretation of one of their songs, but to sit at the piano and play the most common piece of classical music of the hero of the day.

While working rang The moonlightthe Sonata of Beethoven both liked the player. The singer had already had the honour of Kobe a day after his death, during the gala for the award ceremony of the Grammy Awards.

For the occasion, dressed in purple and take into account the colors of the Lakers, the team that is always saved with a space in its history for a player.

In Italian

The third authority, the music for the ceremony was Christina Aguilera dressed, appeared in black, they sing in Italian, the Ave Maria accompanied by a string orchestra.

It was a language, the Kobe language fluently, such as English, Spanish, German and mandarin. It was difficult to contain the excitement with three performances in as many winks and emotion.

Woman Kobe and the mother of Ginna, also wanted to say a few words, the first that they heard in public after the tragic accident. Moments remembered very emotionally to his daughter and ended in the realization that, “God knew that they were not separated could be on this earth, had them carry. Miss both of them every day. I love you”.