Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys to act in the tribute to Kobe Bryant jenesaispop.com

This night took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, an event to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball player tragically died at the end of last January in a helicopter crash along with her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other persons. Bryant and his daughter were buried in a cemetery in Corona del Mar, California, on 7.February.

The tribute to Bryant told with musical numbers by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. The first was tasked to open the ceremony, accompanied by a choir and a band, they played two original songs, ‘XO’ and ‘Halo’. In the case of the input of their power, declared the artist to the public, the ‘XO’ was one of the favorite songs of Bryant. Then Alicia Keys played on the piano of the famous composition ‘moonlight Sonata’ by Ludwig van Beethoven, is a more favorite pieces of music of the player.

Christina Aguilera was tasked to put the final point of the event with an interpretation of the ‘Ave Maria’ by Franz Schubert. In addition to the musical performances, while the homage to have taken place, talking about how emotionally and applause, as Bryant offered by Michael Jordan and the widow of Kobe and Vanessa.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wwui7aRsooE(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NdXMVmaprQ(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT6WmWVYPhI(/embed)