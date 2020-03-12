Beyoncé launches ‘Making the Gift’, his new documentary

Two months after the release of their last studio album with the name The Lion King: The Poison, Beyoncé a new project wanted to the delight of his fans, you can learn more and better everything, what is behind this work. It is a new documentary called Making The Poison in which the celebrated artist presents a closer view of the creation and production of this cd.

The own Beyoncé the announced yesterday through your profile from Instagram, to the surprise of millions of fans trailer not I, but us with very high expectations.

It’s not about something new, to remind you that in the past month of april, the singer premiered Homecominga film about his legendary appearance at Coachella, in which we could see in the distance of everything, it is a staging of this size. Now, with this new work, Beyoncé not only wants to show how the development of each track on the disc, but also highlighting the role of Africa as an inspiration and as an important source of music was.

A documentary which is not issued in contrast to earlier, from the hand of Netflix, but is open and available to the public via the channel us ABC in this night. You can not only help Beyonce, the, our expectations? We are…